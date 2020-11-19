JBL's popular Bluetooth speakers are dirt cheap right now

The holidays are almost upon us and what would this time of year be without music? JBL just kicked off its Black Friday deals early, including three excellent portable Bluetooth speakers. While the sale goes on until the end of the month, some of these items are already disappearing from the stock of major online retailers. Picking them up sooner rather than later is strongly advised.

First up we have the JBL Charge 4 for $120Remove non-product link. That matches the best price of the year, and it’s $20 lower than the recent Octoberfest sale. The Charge 4 features a fabric covering with rubber housing on the speakers, dual passive radiators, and supports JBL Connect+, which lets you connect up to 100 compatible speakers.

Next, we have the JBL Xtreme 2 for $150Remove non-product link instead of the usual $350, though it was most recently $200. This speaker has more oomph than the Charge 4. It has IPX7 waterproofing, which means it can stand up to immersion in up to one meter of water (a little over 3 feet). It, too, has dual passive radiators and it works with JBL Connect+.

Finally, the JBL Flip 5 is on sale for $70Remove non-product link, a 42 percent discount from its MSRP. This is the ultra-portable option in JBL’s Bluetooth speakers lineup. The 20 watt speaker doesn’t have the Connect+ feature the others do, but it will link with a second compatible speaker and it’s also pretty rugged if your holiday need for tunes will include sleigh rides or other outdoor activities.

Overall these are excellent deals and these JBL speakers would make great presents with the holidays coming up.