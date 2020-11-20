Roku has been one of the biggest names in cord-cutting for a while, and for good reason: Its awesome streaming devices add convenience and connectivity to any TV setup. Now, in early Black Friday sales, you can choose from a bunch of different discounted Roku options, so you can get all that streaming power on the cheap. We’re highlighting Amazon links below, but you can find many of the same deals on the Roku pages at Walmart, Best Buy, and Roku itself.

The Roku Premiere is $25, down from a list price of $40, and now an all-time low price. This streaming stick is quite a bit simpler than some others in the Roku line-up, but still comes with an included premium HDMI cable, as well as Roku’s classic simple remote. We gave the 2018 model 4 stars out of 5.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is $30 today, down from a list price of $50, and matching its all-time low. This streaming stick comes with Roku’s awesome voice remote, so you can navigate through content, adjust volume, and more with just your voice. We gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and an Editors’ Choice award.

The Roku Streambar is $100, discounted from a list price of $130. This handy streaming device/soundbar combo provides Dolby Audio sound, as well as all the features you’ve come to expect from Roku, including its easy-to-use user interface and broad compatibility. As a soundbar, it can’t compete with more expensive models (hence our 3.5 star review), but for $100 this is a fantastic upgrade for TVs that lack cord-cutting features or improved audio.

The Roku Ultra is $70 today, down from a list price of $99. This streaming device comes with a premium HDMI cable for easy setup, as well as an awesome remote, which you can track down if misplaced with a “lost remote finder.” You can also listen privately with the remote’s built-in headphone jack, and control your TV with just the sound of your voice. We gave it 4 stars out of 5.

This story, "Cord-cutting deals: Grab Roku video streamers at deep discounts" was originally published by TechHive .