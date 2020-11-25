If you're not using this browser button, you might be overpaying online

When it comes to online retail, there are two types of shoppers. There are those of us who are just in it for the convenience — the overworked parents or last-minute gift buyers who just want it fast and want it now. Sure, we might be paying a little more, but what're a few extra dollars when we can get it the same day?

Then there are the bargain hunters. Those who know that the deals are out there, and it's just a matter of tracking them down. We bookmark favorite coupon sites and give our email out to countless marketers, all in hopes of snagging a few dollars off the next big find.

Turns out they've both been doing it wrong. The choice between convenience and affordability is a false one when there are tools that can find those markdowns for us.

Capital One Shopping is a simple browser extension that does the deal hunting for you on nearly anything you can buy online — and you don’t even have to be a Capital One customer to use it. Whatever you're shopping for, the browser button will show you a notification if the item you're buying on Amazon, Target or Best Buy can be found somewhere else for less. And while other "coupon clipper" apps may only work for one online retailer, Capital One Shopping's friendly little pop ups work across Target Best Buy and Amazon — all the major places that you might be shopping as the holidays approach.

Shopping directly on another site? The browser button will automatically tack on the relevant coupon code for whatever you're buying at thousands of online retail outlets. That means no more missing out on so-called "member benefits" or combing through tons of spam emails from marketers in order to save on one or two items.

If you've got your eye on a specific thing, Capital One Shopping can track your Watchlist and let you know when something goes on sale. That alone makes Black Friday and Cyber Monday a lot less stressful, and you can even earn Capital One Shopping Credits when you shop using the browser button, building up points you can redeem for gift cards at outlets like eBay.

Want to check it out for yourself? Again, Capital One Shopping is for anyone, with a Capital One account or not - and it just might change the game this holiday season.