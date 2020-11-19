Get Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 with a Type Cover for an astounding $600

Thanksgiving is still a week away, but the Black Friday madness has already begun. If you’ve had your eye on the Surface Pro 7 for yourself or someone else, the time has come to pick one up. The Microsoft Store is selling its ultra-light Surface Pro 7 tablet with a Type Cover starting at $600Remove non-product link. That’s an astounding deal good for $310 off the bundle’s typical price.

We reviewed the Surface Pro 7 in February, giving it four out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice award. We said the Surface Pro 7 is “still the best Windows tablet you can buy” though admittedly, as we said, the field is somewhat limited. As for the Type Cover, we feel it’s an essential accessory and the latest iterations feel a bit more sturdy than their predecessors.

The base level Surface Pro 7 features a 12.3-inch touchscreen with 2736-by-1824 resolution and 128GB of onboard storage. The processor is Intel’s Core i3-1005G1, which features two cores, four threads, a base speed of 1.2GHz, and a boost up to 3.4GHz. It also has 4GB of RAM, one USB Type-C port, one standard USB, a microSD card reader, and the Surface Connector, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

There’s just no question this an excellent tablet for daily use, and right now, the price is the lowest you can expect from Microsoft this year. If the base level Surface Pro 7 won’t do the other models are on sale too, with prices ranging from $750 to $950. The Type Cover is an additional $50 during the sale. If you want to see some other low-price options, be sure to check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday laptop deals.

