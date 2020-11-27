Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Get these $259 noise-canceling headphones for just $75 for Black Friday

The right headphones can make all the difference. Obviously, you’ll be looking for great sound but also features such as noise cancellation and wireless connectivity. And, for this, you can’t do better than Z2’s from TREBLAB, especially considering you can get them on sale for Black Friday.

An Amazon's Choice product, TREBLAB Z2’s provide users with the sound quality they need and the luxury features they most desire. They boast top-grade neodymium-backed 40mm speakers for superior audio, T-Quiet™ active noise-canceling technology, and an ergonomic design so they can be worn all day. And, with a 35-hour battery, they’ll keep going as long as you do. All this is offered at a price point that’s actually accessible too.

Give yourself ― or someone on your Nice list — the gift of music enjoyment this season with TREBLAB Z2. Normally $259, these wireless noise-canceling headphones have a limited-time price drop for Black Friday to just $74.97, no coupon code needed.

 
TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $78.99

