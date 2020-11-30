This $1,475 Azure e-learning bundle is just $14.70 on Cyber Monday

The job market is competitive. So give yourself a leg up on the competition with The 2021 Microsoft Azure and Security Certification Training Bundle, offered this Cyber Monday with extra savings of 70 percent off our already heavily reduced price when you use the code CMSAVE70.

This convenient and affordable package, normally valued at $1,475, could turn your professional life completely around. It includes lifetime access to five beginner friendly courses that introduce students to the fundamentals of Microsoft Azure and even illustrates how to use the platform to create secure cloud-based infrastructure. It’s training that every techie should possess and, at this price, virtually everyone can afford it.

We’d normally offer lifetime access to The 2021 Microsoft Azure and Security Certification Training Bundle for $49. But, this Cyber Monday, you can get it for the crazy low price of just $14.70 when you enter the code CMSAVE70, which is like getting it for almost nothing.

The 2021 Microsoft Azure & Security Certification Training Bundle - $14.70 with code CMSAVE70



See Deal

Prices subject to change.