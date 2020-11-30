Cyber Monday alert: A lifetime subscription to this top-rated VPN is just $39.99

Hackers can gain access to virtually any network, even password-protected ones, without too much trouble. That puts your information and identity at risk. But keeping yourself from becoming a victim isn’t difficult, nor is it expensive — especially this Cyber Monday when you can get a subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited for under twenty bucks.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is among the best values you’ll find in a VPN. They provide elite protection against all kinds of cybercrime by encrypting your web traffic so that no one — not hackers, identity thieves, or even government agencies — can intercept it. That means you’ll be able to access the web using any kind of network and not risk having your personal data stolen.

A lifetime subscription lets you secure five devices at once. You’ll get unlimited traffic bandwidth, unlimited high-speed connections, and have access to their huge network of global servers. It’s probably the best value available in a VPN today, especially since a lifetime subscription has been temporarily price-dropped for Cyber Monday to just $19.97, no coupon code needed.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription - $39.99



See Deal



Prices subject to change.