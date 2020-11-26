Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Black Friday: Save 73% when you bundle Rosetta Stone, VPN Unlimited, and more

These are trying times, but at least we’ve got our technology to help us through it. Looking for something to help keep you productive while sheltering in place? Then do yourself a favor and check out The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle, offered this Black Friday at a price that just can’t be beat.

This economical package may be the steal of the year. It offers discounts totaling $545 on lifetime subscriptions to popular products from Rosetta Stone, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, and the 12min Premium Micro Book Library. It’s literally all anyone needs to keep themselves engaged over the next several months, and it’ll cost way less than purchasing each item separately.

You could spend the next year or so driving yourself crazy. Or you could learn a new language, have unlimited access to a library of reading materials, and stream content from all over the world with The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle. Since the latter costs just $199, the choice should be an easy one.

 
