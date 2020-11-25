Black Friday: Save big on these lifetime cloud storage offers

There are a lot of good reasons to have a subscription to a cloud-based storage service. It protects your files from a multitude of issues including hardware failure, human error, and even cybercrime. The only problem is that they also tend to be really expensive, which is usually what turns people off.

But that’s most other days. This is Black Friday, which means that with code BFSAVE40 you can save an extra 40 percent off our already discounted prices on these four cloud storage and backup options, but only for a very limited time. No matter what your particular needs are, we’re certain you’ll find something and at a price that’ll fit your budget.

Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB)

Cloud storage is great. But it can make file management a challenge, especially if you use several cloud services at the same time. And that’s where Koofr comes in. It links to all your services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive so you enjoy easy access to everything through one simple interface.

Get a lifetime subscription to 1TB worth of Koofr Cloud Storage this Black Friday for just $101.99 (reg. $169.99) with promo code BFSAVE40.

Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB) - $101.99 with code BFSAVE40



Polar Cloud Backup: Lifetime Subscription (5TB)

Keep your files safe from harm with Polar Cloud Backup. Simply send your files to their cloud-based servers for permanent storage and access them any time you please for life. Their service is compatible with all PC and Mac computers, you’ll enjoy full control over every single file, and it’s all protected using 256 bit AES encryption so you’ll rest easy knowing that your files can never be compromised.

Get a lifetime subscription to Polar Cloud Backup and receive a hefty 5TB worth of space for just $47.99 (reg $79.99) with promo code BFSAVE40.

Polar Cloud Backup: Lifetime Subscription (5TB) - $47.99 with code BFSAVE40



ThunderDrive Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

ThunderDrive is one of the best cloud storage services you can subscribe to for the money. Their Lifetime Subscription, which is valued at $1200, offers a massive amount of cloud-based space — 2TB in fact — with which to store all your documents, photos, and more. And, since it’s compatible with almost every platform out there, you can access them across your devices.

Get a lifetime subscription to ThunderDrive Cloud Storage today for just $35.40 (reg. $59.00) with promo code BFSAVE40.

ThunderDrive Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription - $35.40 with code BFSAVE40



Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan

Degoo provides an absolutely enormous 10TB worth of cloud space with which to store your files. They’ll be easily accessible to you across all your devices and kept secure from hackers thanks to their 256-bit AES encryption. Simply back up your files on a regular basis and, should you ever suffer a catastrophic loss, you can easily restore your file system to like new condition.

Get Degoo Premium’s Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan today for just $89.40 (reg. $149.00) with promo code BFSAVE40.

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan - $89.40 with code BFSAVE40



