45% off: This 14-inch Windows laptop by HP is $210

We love Chromebooks that cost about $200 and come with at least 32GB of storage and a 14-inch display. Target’s got that beat today with a 14-inch HP laptop rocking an Intel Core i3 processor and Windows 10 in S Mode for $210Remove non-product link. It’s not clear when this deal will end, but given that we’re in Black Friday season sooner is always better than later.

This HP laptop’s display is just 1366-by-768 and not the 1080p resolution we’d ideally like to see. Still, it’s an acceptable resolution at this price, especially when attached to full Windows PC with a whopping 128GB SSD. That isn’t much storage for a daily driver but is more than enough for a travel laptop or as a gift for a student. Like we said earlier, Chromebooks in this price range only offer a quarter of that capacity.

The processor is the dual-core, four thread 1.2GHz Intel “Ice Lake” Core i3-1005G1. Intel’s laptops always have a lower base clock speed, but this 10nm chip can get up to 3.4GHz on boost. As for RAM, it’s rocking 4GB.

The only thing about this laptop is it ships with Windows 10S mode active, which means by default it’ll only run Windows Store apps. If you’d like the full-fledged desktop experience there is a one-way upgrade available to regular Windows 10 for free. We’ve got an explainer on how to move from S Mode to Windows 10 Home to guide you through the process. For even more juicy sales, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday laptop deals.

[Today’s deal: HP 14-inch laptop with Windows 10 in S Mode for $210 at Target.Remove non-product link]