The 23andMe Health + Ancestry test is now $99 (for a 50% saving)

The popular personal DNA test is $100 off on Amazon.

A personalized DNA test can provide information about your family history, your health predispositions, and more. 23andMe is one of the most popular platforms, and today on Amazon you can get the 23andMe Health + Ancestry service for $99, down from a list price of $199.

This test gives you access to more than150 personalized genetic reports, including details about your own health (like whether you’re a carrier for some inherited conditions). You can also learn about your personal ancestry, including which world regions your DNA originated from, and you can also start building a family tree. The test process itself is pretty simple, too: All you need to do is order the test, register it online, spit in the provided tube, and ship it back to 23andMe, and they’ll send you your results.

The 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service averages 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 13,000 user ratings.

