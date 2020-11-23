Find the perfect gift for your fitness enthusiast

Gift Guide for Fitness Enthusiasts

If you’re like most people, this year has been uniquely challenging for keeping up with personal health and fitness. However, you can find a lot of new home gym equipment that can keep you on track to finish this year strong or to set an early New Year’s resolution. Here's a gift guide of all the best eBay fitness deals for this holiday season.

Fitnessclub Folding Treadmill

There’s nothing more synonymous with a home gym than the time-tested treadmill. This fitness machine can handle all of your cardio needs including running up to 8mph with programmable target calories, distance, and time. The Fitnessclub 2HP Treadmill also features a convenient folding design that allows you to store it out of the way when not in use.

Right now you can add this reliable home gym equipment and save 20% on treadmills. eBay offers a wide selection of treadmills for sale including folding treadmills, electric treadmills, and cheap treadmills. You can also shop used treadmills on eBay for an even better discount.

Totall Adjustable Dumbbell Set

If space is a limited commodity and versatility is a must-have in your home gym, then check out the Totall Adjustable Dumbbell Set. This pair of dumbbells provides up to 66 pounds of resistance training and can be adjusted to suit your weightlifting progress. These dumbbells take up very little space, but provide an incredible workout value.

Pick up a dumbbell set at eBay for 15% off. You can also find other top brands of adjustable dumbbells at eBay like PowerBlock and Bowflex. The types of dumbbells for sale on eBay include iron, sand-filled, or water-filled weights.

Fitness Tracker Smart Watch

Tracking your health progress can be a powerful motivator for your fitness journey. This Fitness Tracker Smart Watch delivers some high-tech features at a very competitive price. With built-in activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, this Fitness Smart Watch can provide you with lots of insight on your workout and daily habits. In addition, it’s compatible with both iPhone and Android devices so it pairs seamlessly with your smartphone.

Save 43% on Fitness Trackers when you shop at eBay.

5 Piece Resistance Band Set

Resistance Bands offer a wide variety of exercises and movements you can add to your workout routine. This Resistance Band Set comes in 5 different options ranging from as low as 5 pounds to 40 pounds of resistance. These are super portable fitness equipment that you can take anywhere at any time. With this Resistance Band Set, you can improve your strength or even rehabilitate an existing injury.

If you’re looking for a unique training gift, buy a set for less than $10 at eBay.

Non-slip Yoga Mat

With all of the stress and commotion that 2020 has brought, it’s nice to have a healthy outlet for both your mind and body. There are few activities better than yoga when it comes to relaxing your mind and strengthening your body. This Yoga Mat is just what you need to begin your yoga routine. Measuring at a comfortable 68x24 inches, the thick padding can support any yoga session you throw at it and give you a firm non-slip foundation during your workout.

Visit eBay today to save 7% on this yoga essential.

Workout Wrap Up

When you give the gift of fitness, you’re contributing to both a fun hobby and a healthy lifestyle. Shop at eBay to find the perfect home gym gift for the special fitness enthusiast in your life! Be sure to check eBay coupons at PCWorld to get the best savings of the year. Enjoy this gifting season and happy holidays!