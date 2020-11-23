Gifts for fitness lovers from Tempo

Shop Tempo Gifts for Fitness Lovers

It’s truly that time of the year! Though, if it hasn’t been obvious yet, 2020 seems to be different from the rest.

As they say, there’s always a silver-lining - we’ve all learned to adapt to the new normal. 2020 hands us a Christmas season with a twist. Despite what is currently going on, Christmas can be saved with a mix of that spirit, gift-giving, and eating good! For even more savings, you can check out PCWorld coupons.

Speaking of keeping the spirit alive, Tempo Studio is a premium provider of AI-powered home gyms with built-in training and classes.

You can’t deny it, we’ve all had that burst of motivation to invest into a quarantine workout in the comfort of our homes. That said, let’s get into fitness gifts.

Fitness Gift Ideas

With that motivation burst comes the tip-toeing feeling of inevitable laziness.

It’s a process of gaining motivation to join online exercise classes, looking for the optimal online workout videos, investing into home fitness equipment, followed by actually participating, and keeping that routine throughout.

With Tempo Studio, it’s a one-step process with expert coaching and real feedback with respect to your personalized goals and schedule. It’s the epitome of fitness at home.

Tempo Gift Guide

Gift ideas don’t come easy, but we will show you some fitness gifts with our gift guide for fitness lovers - or rather, potential Tempo lovers! Discover the inclusions of the Tempo Studio.

Tempo Studio

Let’s talk about dimensions: it stands 6-feet high, approximately 2-feet wide, weighing 100 pounds.

Its stellar features include a 42” HD touchscreen display, 3D time of flight motion sensor, 10th gen i5 processor, a high tensile aluminum frame, 60w stereo speakers with Bluetooth connection, and a 2.4 GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi Ethernet port.

Weights

4 10lb Plates

4 5lb Plates

4 2.5lb Plates

4 1.25lb Plates

25lb Barbell

2 7.5lb Dumbbells

Accessories

6 Collars

Heart Rate Monitor

Workout Mat

Recovery Roller

Why Tempo?

For only a $1,995 full payment or as little as $55 per month, all the listed inclusions and features above, can be yours. Weight-lifting equipment can be difficult to gather, but with Tempo, you can save and have everything in one place.

Toss the fitness gift ideas, Tempo Studio is considered to be one of the best home workout equipment setups.

With our PCWorld exclusive, you can get a $100 off Tempo promo code. However, the Tempo Studio may be a large commitment. Luckily, PCWorld offers a 30-day free trial to delve into the Tempo experience.

Get started today with PCWorld and Tempo!