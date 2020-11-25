This incredible 32-inch Samsung 1440p curved display is just $290

A slew of awesome graphics cards recently launched including heavyweights like AMD's Radeon RX 6800XT and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070. But what good is all that GPU awesomeness if you don't have a quality monitor to show off the eye candy? Today you can rectify that situation with the awesome 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 1440p curved display for $290Remove non-product link. That's $60 off its most recent price drop and a new all-time low.

This monitor is loaded with premium features. First, it has an awesome resolution at 2560-by-1440. That's not as good as 4K, but 1440p is mighty impressive and quite a step up from 1080p--just make sure your graphics card is up to that resolution. It's also got FreeSync Premium and supports the adaptive sync feature all the way up to its maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. This VA panel also has a 1 millisecond response time, and it's curved with a 1000R curvature helping to make the games extra immersive.

This monitor also has HDR10 support, but as we've warned before, don't believe the hype. To get true stunning HDR where a greater variation in colors means a far superior picture, you need a brightness of 1,000 nits, while this monitor taps out at 250. Despite that, however, this monitor has a lot to offer a 1440p gamer and right now it's available at an excellent price. And be sure to check out PCWorld's round-up of the best early Black Friday deals for more excellent deals throughout the weekend.

[Today's deal: Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G5 for $290 at Amazon]