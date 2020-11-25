Big capacity, blazing-fast speed: This 1TB Adata NVMe SSD is just $90

Anyone looking for a deal on big capacity, blazing-fast storage this Black Friday need look no further than Newegg. Right now, the retailer is selling Adata’s 1TB XPG SX8100 M.2 NVMe drive for $90Remove non-product link. That’s $40 off the MSRP and a spectacular price for this much NVMe SSD storage.

We haven’t reviewed the SX8100, but we did review the SX8200 Pro and loved it, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award. What we were really impressed by with the SX8200 was that it offered stellar performance at a budget price. The SX8100 also offers a good amount of value, especially at this discounted price, and Adata makes the same speed claims for the SX8100 as for the SX8200 Pro. Namely, a maximum sequential read speed of 3,500 megabytes per second, and a sequential read speed of 3,000MB/s.

You get a five-year limited warranty with this M.2 NVMe drive, and a mean time between failures (MTBF) rating of two million hours. In other words, you can expect this SSD to last plenty long, and that 1TB capacity offers plenty of room for documents, photos, videos, and games.

