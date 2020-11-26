Deal

Forget the pumpkin pie and get this Raspberry Pi 4 (4GB) kit for $88

Everything you need to build a great little PC

Staff Writer, PCWorld |

raspberry pi 4
Raspberry Pi Foundation

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If there’s one thing we’re thankful for, it’s cheap and awesome PC builds. And today’s deal gives you everything you need to get started: Amazon is selling a Raspberry Pi Kit with Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB of RAM, a 64GB Micro SD card loaded with Raspberry Pi OS, and a ton of other goodies for just $88, the best price we’ve seen and a fantastic deal.

This model of the Raspberry Pi Model B sells for $55 on its own, so you’re getting a whole lot more for just $33:

  • 64GB Micro SD card
  • SD card reader
  • 2 HDMI cables
  • LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 case
  • 5.1V/3A power supply with switch
  • 3 copper heat sinks
  • Fan with five screws and a screwdriver

We actually spent a little more on our Raspberry Pi 4 Model B build with a smaller card (16GB), so you know this is an excellent bundle for the price. So go grab one and get building.

[Today’s deal: Raspberry Pi 4 Model B kit for $88]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes