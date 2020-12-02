This Microsoft Office family subscription comes with a $50 Amazon gift card

Today only, you can give the gift of productivity with and get yourself something nice, too. Amazon is selling the Microsoft 365 Family subscription to Office for $100 while throwing in a $50 Amazon gift card. The upfront price is the same as always, but the $50 gift card is essentially a rebate unless you use it as a gift for someone else. The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Wednesday evening.

Microsoft 365 Family is what the software maker is now calling Office 365. The subscription service allows up to six people to install and use Microsoft Office, and each person can use it on up to five devices each. This Office subscription includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook. PC users can also install Access and Publisher.

In addition to Office, Microsoft 365 Family also gives each person 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, Skype calling minutes every month, and the Microsoft Family Safety app.

As for the gift card, this is physical plastic card that comes by mail. It has no expiry date and there are no fees. The card may not indicate an amount, but you can check the balance with Amazon using the last 4 digits of the serial number.

This is an excellent deal for the world's most popular productivity suite, and you're essentially getting it for half off for the first year.

