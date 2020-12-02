The luxurious SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset is down to $240

Between Cyber Monday and yesterday's Bose and Beats sale, it's been a great week for headphone deals. But today we've got one more, and it's a doozy: Amazon is selling the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless gaming headset for $240Remove non-product link, the best price in 2020, very close to its all-time low, and a far cry from the $330 it's been selling for lately.

We reviewed the Arctis Pro Wireless in mid-2018 giving it four out of five stars. We also called out the Arctis Pro Wireless in our round-up of the best gaming headsets of 2020 calling it the "best extravagant wireless gaming headset." We found this headset to be "incredibly comfortable" and the sound to be "impressively clean and precise."

The Arctis Pro Wireless headset features high-density magnets to reproduce higher resolution audio, so if you're looking for a bass-heavy set of headphones, these won't fit the bill. It comes with two batteries and a base station for delivering the actual audio to the headset. On the rear it has mini-USB for connecting to a PC, it also has a line in and out, and optical in and out ports. All said, this is a solid audio package for gamers and right now it's available at the best price we're likely to see for a while.

