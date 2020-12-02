Gaming Consoles Deals for 2020 at eBay.com

eBay gift guide for top gaming consoles for 2020

The launch of brand new consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X this month has been met with great fanfare and attention. The prices for the PS4 and Xbox One X have been reduced to their lowest yet, resulting in some excellent eBay Black Friday 2020 offers.

Video games have come a long way since the days of arcade classics like Pac-Man. The new PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles include incredibly sophisticated technology to power the new generation of gaming. This includes fantastic new features such as greatly diminished loading times and extraordinary haptic feedback on the new DualSense control pad.

PlayStation 5

The PS5 remains the most popular console in its rivalry with the Xbox. The new generation features two versions at launch; digital-only and disc. Digital-only forgoes the standard disc drive in favor of a console that has to download games digitally to play them. This is a clear look at where the future of gaming is headed. It is the cheaper of the two options retailing at $399.99. For $100 more, you can purchase the disc version for $499.99.

Key Features:

SSD instead of HDD. This means load times are much faster and the console is quieter when running.

The DualSense control pad. The new control pad is a significant upgrade from the DualShock 4. It features sensory and haptic feedback, as well as trigger tension.

4K/120fps gameplay, as well as support for 8K/60, resulting in greater visual fidelity.

Launch Games:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Godfall

Demon's Souls

These titles are exclusive to the PS5. In addition to these games, you can also still play incredibly popular classics such as Fornite and Minecraft.

Sony PlayStation 5 now available on eBay

PlayStation 4

Take advantage of the reduced price of the PS4 this Black Friday 2020. Furthermore, you can save even more by using eBay coupons and searching for eBay Black Friday deals. There are plenty of generational classics available to purchase on eBay, including GTA5 and FIFA 20. These games feature very active online communities that remain extremely popular even with the new console launches. Despite the new era of consoles, the PS4 will still be a very popular gift for the 2020 holiday season. It's one of video games' most successful machines, and a new lower price point makes it even more appealing as a gift. You can still play extremely popular games on it, including blockbusters like Epic's Fortnite. Cross-generation capabilities mean you will be able to play with users on other platforms as well, meaning you won't be separated from the crowd.

Sony PlayStation 4 consoles from $150

Xbox Series X

Microsoft's offering into the new generation of gaming comes in two forms; Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Similar to its Sony counterpart, the Series X is the beefier option that comes with a disc drive. The Series S is digital-only and much smaller. Price-wise, the Xbox Series X costs $499, while the Series S is significantly less at $299. This makes it a unique budget route into the new generation of gaming.

Key Features:

Quick Resume: Xbox's Quick Resume feature allows you to effortlessly pause and move between different games at the press of a button. You can run up to 5 games at once and move between each of them in seconds.

Extensive Backwards Compatibility: Microsoft has gone above and beyond with backward compatibility, making it possible to play even some original Xbox games from all the way back in November 2001.

High-End Performance: Make no mistake, the Xbox Series X delivers a performance on par with far more expensive gaming PCs.

Launch Games:

Halo Infinite

Gears Tactics

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

These titles are currently exclusive to the Xbox Series X, although Yakuza will be available on PS5 at a later date. The Xbox Series X also features game pass functionality, which allows you to access popular already-released games such as Forza Horizon 4 and Minecraft.

The decision is yours this Black Friday

No matter what console you are looking for, eBay's huge variety of listings will make sure you can find exactly what you are looking for. Remember, you can find additional savings at eBay Black Friday 2020 by using promo codes available at PCWorld.