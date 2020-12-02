Shop any iPhone for less at eBay.com

eBay gift guide for Apple Smartphones for 2020

Apple smartphones are amongst the most powerful smartphones available in the current market. Their durability and high-quality build mean even older generations still circulate and sell well years after release. This Black Friday, make sure you use eBay coupons to make excellent savings on Apple smartphones from all eras.

iPhone 11 & iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max until very recently were Apple's flagship smartphone handsets. The iPhone 11 colors come in purple, yellow, green, black, white, and product red. The iPhone 11 Pro comes in Midnight Green, Silver, Space Grey, and Gold. The Pro Max is the most advanced variant available and as such, includes the largest screen and best technology. As they are still relatively new, they still command a high price online and elsewhere. Make sure you use eBay coupons to enjoy the highest amount of savings possible.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR was released as an affordable budget alternative to the iPhone XS in September 2018. It still remains a very popular iPhone with sophisticated technology, including a 7-nanometer A12 Bionic chip. It is available in white, black, blue, coral, yellow, and product red. Find extraordinary savings this eBay Black Friday on the iPhone XR using eBay coupons.

iPhone SE

The iPhone SE 2020 was a re-released version of a model of the same name from 2016. This particular handset features the same design as the iPhone 8, but with high-powered technology of the iPhone 11. It is available in White, Black, or Red. With the release of new iPhone budget options in Q4 this year, you will be able to find fantastic low prices for the iPhone SE this Black Friday.



iPhone X

The iPhone X marked a generational jump for the Apple smartphone handset. For the first time since its addition, the physical home button was removed in favor of a sleek new full-screen design. Face ID was introduced as well, in place of the fingerprint activated Touch ID. You can find the iPhone X in both Space Gray and Silver. Find excellent savings on the iPhone X with eBay coupons.

iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 featured a redesigned glass body, a faster A11 chip, and an upgraded camera. It was released as Apple's flagship device in 2017 and was available in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold. Refurbished iPhone 8s remain popular options to buy, and can be found at low prices on eBay.

Which iPhone is best for me?

Each iPhone ranging from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 11 Pro Max has vastly different credentials and various pros and cons. If you are looking for a more budget-conscious entry into the world of Apple's smartphones, then we recommend an iPhone 8 or an iPhone SE. Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE have a similar design, however the SE is considerably more powerful. You can find the SE for around $399, whereas the iPhone 8 will cost considerably less.

If price is not a barrier, then the iPhone 11 Pro Max is the most powerful phone on this list. It features a 6.5" Super Retina XDR display with a 12 MP triple lens rear camera. You can find this handset on eBay from around $799, with the price rising depending on how much memory you require.

The iPhone X and iPhone XR provide solid middle ground options between the budget option of the iPhone 8/SE and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The key difference between the iPhone X/XR and 8/SE is the screen design. The iPhone X/XR features a full-length screen design with no home button, while the 8 and SE both feature a physical home button for Touch ID technology.

eBay provides the benefit of selling both new and used stock, which means there is a wide variety available. Refurbished handsets that were once used and have now been factory reset to be sold again can offer lower prices than if you buy an iPhone new and sealed. In addition to this, you can find eBay coupons ready to use at PCWorld this Black Friday. Make sure you don't miss out on the savings.