Does Rosetta Stone work? Learn more, and save big.

Rosetta Stone is an award-winning service that provides one of the best ways to learn a foreign language. The linguistic solution offers beginners to advanced learners the opportunity to learn up to 24 different languages from all over the globe. Users can learn to speak, write, and read with Rosetta Stone at their own pace. With over 20 languages you can choose from, the most popular Rosetta Stone languages are Spanish, French, Japanese, Italian, and Korean

Does Rosetta Stone Work?

The short answer to this question is yes. Rosetta Stone uses a unique immersion technique that includes photos and audio to teach the user the chosen language. Learners can control the difficulty levels based on their pace and learning ability. It covers the basics such as grammar and vocabulary, as well as pronunciation, speaking, and even listening skills. Many learners have had great success learning a new language with Rosetta Stone.

Is Rosetta Stone Free?

Rosetta Stone is a subscription-based service with different tiers of pricing. However, Rosetta Stone offers an initial free trial for new members, as well as a free first lesson of each language available for all members

How Much is Rosetta Stone?

The price for Rosetta Stone depends on which subscription you choose. As of today, there are four plans to choose from when making a purchase.

3 months for $11.99 a month when you are only choosing one language

12 months for $14.92 a month when you have full access to an unlimited selection of the languages available

A lifetime package for a one-time fee of $189 that provides access to an unlimited selection of the languages available

A lifetime plus package for a one-time fee of $299 that offers an unlimited selection of languages and 12 months of unlimited group coaching

Ways to Save Money on Rosetta Stone

If you are interested in learning a new language with Rosetta Stone, there are ways to save money on subscriptions

For a limited time, you can find an exclusive Rosetta Stone promo code to save 50% on a 12-month subscription here on PCWorld. If you are a student or an active military member (including veteran), you are eligible to get an extra 10% off with your Rosetta Stone purchase