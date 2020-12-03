Deal

Expand your desktop with this 27-inch 1080p HP display for just $120

Contributor, PCWorld |

We often highlight flashy 4K and FreeSync displays here at PCWorld, but if you just want a no-nonsense PC monitor at an excellent price, we've got a great deal for you. Target is selling an HP 27-inch display for $120 instead of the usual $200 today, the best price we've ever seen for this monitor.

The HP 27ec is a pretty basic monitor with the standard 60Hz refresh rate, a very un-gamery 7ms response time, and a ho-hum brightness of 250 cd/m². But not everyone needs a fancy gaming monitor, and this 1080p display is just fine for web browsing, productivity apps, video streaming, and casual PC gaming.

One very nice thing about this monitor is that the bezel on the sides and top are thin enough to put a pair of these side-by-side without a chunky frame getting in the way. For ports, the display has two HDMI and a VGA port if you need to use it with legacy equipment. It does not support VESA mounts so you can't attach it to a wall. But if all you need is a monitor that looks nice at a good price, then this is the display to get.

