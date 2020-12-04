eBay Smartwatches Holiday Gift Guide - Deal Alert

2020 eBay Holiday Gift Guide: Smartwatches

The smartwatch is an innovative tech piece that blends the familiarity of a wristwatch - whose only purpose is to tell time - with new-age capabilities, such as fitness tracking, voice-activated messaging, and even video playback.

Our 2020 eBay smartwatch gift guide provides a sampling of some of this holiday season's best smartwatch deals for your tech enthusiast who loves staying connected. You can also find more eBay coupons at PCWorld Coupon Codes

Apple Watch in Space Gray

The Apple Watch features the sleek, minimalist styling characteristic of any Apple product. This flagship model features a crisp retina display, GPS tracking, fitness notifications, and a water-resistant body. In addition, the versatile Space Gray finish is sure to pair well with any outfit your giftee wears.

Snag this crowd favorite at a savings of 19% off retail price.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple products are known for being extremely reliable, even after newer editions of their products have hit the market. The Apple Watch Series 5 is no exception. Its unique features - a crisp Always-on Retina display, ECG heart monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and access to the 60 million track-strong Apple Music Library - make it highly worth the investment.

We're sure you won't regret gifting this to your Apple lover. eBay's 22% off promotion only sweetens the deal.

Garmin Vivoactive

Garmin is a lifestyle company made for adventurers. Although it is most known for its GPS navigators, the Vivoactive marks Garmin's inaugural contribution to the smartwatch space. Consumers like its reliable battery life, water-resistant body, and (of course) top-notch GPS-enabled workout-tracking abilities.

Save 20% off your purchase of this travel-ready smartwatch.

Michael Kors Smartwatch

The Michael Kors name is synonymous with effortless glamour and timeless luxury. It features all the capabilities you expect from a smartwatch - fitness tracking, a robust app library, and iPhone, Android, and Bluetooth connectivity - alongside the sporty luxurious design of any Michael Kors product.

Get this fashion house's smartwatch at a whopping 57% off.

Fossil Smartwatch

Fossil is another popular fashion designer that has entered the wearable tech market. Its smartwatch offerings feature the Americana-inspired design and superior durability that enthusiasts of the iconic lifestyle brand have come to love.

At a savings of 39% off, you don't want to miss out on this promotion.

eBay Smartwatches for Android

Samsung Galaxy Watch Bundle

The Samsung Galaxy Watch bundle is the perfect treat for your Android-loving tech enthusiast. Included are the highly-reviewed Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbud Headphones and the equally-acclaimed Galaxy Watch.

Get this deal while it lasts - and save 60% on your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Active Watch

The Active is the sporty relative of the Samsung Galaxy Watch family. Consumers appreciate its waterproof design, intuitive health monitoring capabilities, and seamless compatibility with the rest of the Galaxy ecosystem.

Simply choose a color - the Active is available in Black, Green, Rose Gold, and Silver - and save 30% on this budget-friendly smartwatch.

Final Thoughts

There's no denying that all of us, regardless of how tech-loving or tech-averse, can benefit from a smartwatch. Whether your giftee is an Apple or Android person, a certified health nut, or someone who requires only the most basic of features, there are numerous options and deals on the market to please everyone on your list.