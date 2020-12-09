Get homeowner’s insurance today for as little as $25/mo and renter’s for $5/mo

As they say: life happens. Most days, everything goes off without a hitch. Every once in a while, though, it doesn’t. And, in those (hopefully) infrequent occasions — like when the basement floods or your apartment gets broken into, or you lose your wallet while visiting family in Delaware — having homeowner’s or renter’s insurance can make all the difference.

It may not come as a surprise, but many folks don’t have the coverage they need. And, frankly, the bigger insurance companies have to shoulder some of the blame. While the world has gone digital for practically everything else, they seem stuck in the dark ages, forcing people to pay high fees for coverage that’s only barely adequate and service that moves too slow to be practical.

That’s why one provider decided to break tradition and began offering products in a whole new way. Lemonade is an insurance company designed for people who live 21st-century lives, which is basically every single one of us, by the way. It’s fast, efficient, and affordable, making it ideal for anyone with better things to do than twiddling their thumbs waiting to speak to an agent.

With Lemonade, everything is done online using the most cutting edge technology. You simply create an account either via the web or by using their handy mobile app. After that, an AI-powered bot, which they charmingly refer to as ‘Maya,’ will set you up with a plan to suit your needs. And then, after that, you pay a low monthly fee for your coverage: Renters can get insured for as little as $5 a month, and homeowners for just $25 per month.

And, if you ever need to make a claim, that process is just as quick and easy. In fact, you could be paid out in just a few minutes, which is something that the big insurers couldn’t match if they tried. So, how is Lemonade able to do this? Glad you asked.

Lemonade doesn’t treat premiums as straight profit. Instead, they collect a flat fee to run the business, and hold onto the rest of the money to pay out claims. If there’s unclaimed money left at the end of the year, then it is donated to a charity that their customers care about, which is great. By comparison, big insurance companies simply take your money and use it for themselves right away, which is why making a claim is often a long and frustrating experience.

At the end of the day, Lemonade Insurance provides homeowners and renters with the coverage they need at prices that practically everyone can afford. If your current insurance isn’t cutting the mustard and you value your time just as much as your sanity, then Lemonade is definitely worth investigating.