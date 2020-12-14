Create Your Own Professional Website with Wix

Whether you want to start a business, share your ideas or promote events, having a professional website is needed now more than ever. With Wix, you can do it all in-house or by yourself. Built on the idea that everyone should be able to have an online presence, Wix has the flexibility, features and tools to let you create any type of website you want.

Why You Should Choose Wix

Wix stands out in the world of website creation platforms. To date, over 180 million users have chosen Wix to build their professional online presence, which boasts both beginner and expert-friendly features.

You can choose to create your site in 2 different ways. The intuitive Wix Editor lets you have a real hands-on approach in building your site. Start by customizing one of the 500 designer-made templates or from a blank canvas for total creative freedom. With Wix ADI, you get a fully-functioning and customizable website built for you based on your needs. Whichever way you want to start, you can build an online store (that doesn't charge transaction fees on your sales), manage a booking system, start a blog and more.

If you are a coding pro, you can personalize your site even further with Wix’s open-source development platform, which allows for API access, generating dynamic pages and using your own JavaScript on the page.

The ability to add and remove features also makes Wix a versatile and complete website creation solution that can adapt to your changing digital needs.

To enhance your site even more, there are over 200 apps that you can choose to install and integrate other third-party services. All Wix's websites are optimized for mobile experiences, making them look just as good on your smartphone as your desktop.

Start creating the website you always wanted today.