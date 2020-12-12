Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
This HD monocular telescope is a great gift at just $35

Want to view smaller objects — such as people and animals — in perfect clarity from a thousand meters away without spending hundreds on optic equipment? Then check out this high definition monocular telescope, offered to readers now for way less than the MSRP.

This telescope delivers 50x60 magnification without any visual distortion, making it perfect for sporting events, bird watching, boating, and more. It features fully coated optics and BAKS4 prisms glass, a swing-up eyepiece so you can use it with glasses, and you can even attach it to a mobile phone to improve the functionality of its native camera. If you know someone who loves the outdoors, then this item would make a perfect gift.

Best of all, you can get it for a song with this special offer. The high definition monocular telescope normally retails for $54.00 but we’ve temporarily dropped the price to just $34.97, saving you a massive 36 percent off the MSRP.

 
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
