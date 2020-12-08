Prepare for Cyberpunk 2077 with this big, ultra-fast 1440p monitor

Monoprice isn’t just the place to go for reasonably priced cables. The online retailer also offers a ton of other products, including a nicely priced 32-inch, 1440p curved FreeSync high refresh rate monitor that’s $50 off it’s usual price. The 32-inch Monoprice Curved Zero-G monitor is $250Remove non-product link.

This monitor features a 1500R curvature, which should provide a more immersive gaming experience than a standard flat display. That curved screen offers an amazing 165Hz refresh rate, and when combined with the built-in FreeSync adaptive sync feature, should provide some amazingly smooth gaming. This is also a VA panel with a 1 millisecond response time.

The monitor includes a one-year “PixelPerfect” warranty, meaning the company will replace this monitor if you find any dead pixels on the screen within the first year. It comes with its own stand, but it’s also Vesa compatible if you’d like to put it on the wall. For ports, Monoprice included two DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0.

With Cyberpunk 2077 coming up later this week, now is a fantastic time to pick-up a new monitor like this, and today you can do so at a solid price.

[Today’s deal: Monoprice 32-inch Curved Zero-G monitor for $250.Remove non-product link]