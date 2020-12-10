Find the perfect gift for the gamer on your list and save up to 57%

Gamers can be notoriously difficult to shop for. After all, unless you’re one yourself, it’s hard to know exactly what they need. But, fret not. We’ve put together this handy list of options that any gamer would love. And, since most offered with incredible discounts, they’re totally easy to afford.



HCG1 Pro Gaming Headset

These pro quality headphones provide an audio performance that’s so precise, gamers are able to pick up even the quietest of sounds from their opponents. They feature an ultra sensitive microphone, they’re extra comfortable, and they offer universal compatibility so they’ll work with pretty much everything.

Get the HCG1 Pro Gaming Headset today for just $103.99 (reg $189.00).

HCG1 Pro Gaming Headset - $103.99



See Deal

PlayStation Plus: 12-Month Subscription

PS Plus is a must for any PlayStation gamer. This 12 month subscription connects you with a huge community of gamers, gives you access to two free games every month, and cloud storage for all your character profiles and saved games.

Purchase a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus today for just $59.99.



HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch

This handy device, which scored an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, lets you connect Bluetooth headphones and a smartphone to your Nintendo Switch at the same time. It features a low profile design, it has a built-in microphone for in-game voice chat, and it’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Get the HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter for just $42.99 (reg $49.00).

HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch - $42.99



See Deal



Retro TV Game Console with AV and HDMI Output

Know someone who can’t get enough of the classics? Then the Retro TV Game Console may be right up their alley. It comes equipped with 620 titles pre-installed, two vintage-styled controllers so they can play head to head, and an AV cable with HDMI adapter that lets them easily connect it to their TV.

The Retro TV Game Console is just $42.95 (reg $99.00), a savings of 57 percent.

Retro TV Game Console with AV + HDMI Output - $42.95



See Deal



Dual Charging Stand Kit for X-BOX One and Series X Controllers

Few things are as frustrating to a gamer as a dead controller. So keep them charged anytime they aren’t in use with this dual charging stand designed especially for use with X-BOX One and Series X controllers. It lets you charge two controllers simultaneously, it works fast, and it features indicator lights so you know when they’re ready to go.

Save 25 percent off the cost of this Dual Charging Stand Kit and get it for only $29.99.

Dual Charging Stand Kit for X-BOX One & Series X Controllers - $29.99



See Deal



Dual Charging Station for PS5 Wireless Controller

Keep your PS5 controllers ready for action at all times with this dual charging stand. It lets you juice two controllers at the same time without having to connect them to the console, it promotes a cleaner and clutter free gaming station, and it matches the aesthetic of the PS5 so it’ll look right at home,

Score savings of 15 percent and get the Dual Charging Station for PS5 for just $21.99.

Dual Charging Station for PS5 Wireless Controller - $21.99



See Deal



Simple Dual Charging Stand for PS5 Wireless Controller

Know someone that has the new PS5? Then this dual charging stand would make an ideal gift. It’ll let them charge two PS5 controllers at once, it reduces dependence on charging cables, and it has indicator lights so they’ll know when they’re at maximum capacity.

Get this Simple Dual Charging Stand for PS5 for only $20.99 (reg $24.00).

Simple Dual Charging Stand for PS5 Wireless Controller - $20.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change.