Save big on Razer PC gaming products in this Amazon sale

Whether you want to boost your own PC setup for the new year or find the perfect gift for the gamer in your life, today’s Amazon sale on Razer gaming accessories can be a good way to find aweome peripherals on the cheap. Discounts on a gaming mouse pad, controller, keyboard, and microphone are among the deals on offer.

The Razer Firefly v2 gaming mouse pad comes with built-in cable management and customizable Chroma lighting, with a micro-textured surface and a non-slip rubber base. It’s $40 today, down from a $50 list price.

The Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition Xbox One controller is $90 today, down from a $120 list price, and features an ergonomic design for comfortable play, remappable multi-function buttons, and Chroma lighting.

The Razer Turret wireless mechanical gaming keyboard and mouse combo, which is down to $200 from a list price of $250, allows for up to 43 hours of playtime with a single charge, as well as magnetic docking for the mouse to keep it in place while you play.

The Razer Seiren Emote streaming microphone has an 8-bit emoticon LED display built-in to express over 100 emoticons, as well as a built-in adjustable stand and shock mount. It’s $100, from a list price of $180.

Check out the full deal listing to see everything on offer.

[ Today’s deal: Razer gaming accessories on sale from Amazon ]