Get ready for Cyberpunk 2077 with this awesome HyperX gaming gear sale

With Cyberpunk 2077 finally on the horizon, you're going to want to get some new gaming gear for your PC, and we've got a great place to start. Amazon is running a sale on Kingston HyperX gear including mice, headsets, keyboards, mousepads, and more, with many products at or near all-time-low prices.

First up is the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset for $80, good for $15 off and not far off the all-time low of $75. The HyperX Cloud Alpha is our pick as the best all-around gaming headset in our roundup of the best gaming headsets of 2020. We gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review and an Editors’ Choice Award, saying, “The Cloud Alpha is one of the best headsets for the money and a proper successor to the original Cloud. It’s just as comfortable, just as durable, with ever-so-slightly-better audio fidelity and significantly better cabling.”.

Next, we have the Alloy Elite 2 mechanical keyboard for $110, down $20 from its $130 MSRP and the all-time low. This keyboard has HyperX-branded switches that are “a balance of responsiveness and accuracy, with a short travel time and actuation distance,” according to the company. It also has ABS pudding keycaps, RGB lighting, dedicated media keys, and a solid steel frame.

Finally, we have the HyperX Chargeplay Base Qi-certified charger for $40 down from $60, and another all-time low. This charger can power up two devices at once such as, say, a wireless gaming mouse and a phone. And there are plenty of other headsets, keyboards, and mice in today’s sale, so be sure to check out the whole thing.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
