Win a PS5 and XBox X Series with the Ultimate Gaming Giveaway

The next-generation gaming consoles that we’ve all been waiting anxiously for dropped last month — and then they quickly sold out in near-record time. Couldn’t get your hands on any of the limited PS5 or Xbox X Series consoles that were made available? Then try to win them instead with the Ultimate Gaming Giveaway.

This is your opportunity to win a prize package worth more than $5,000 while doing some good for children around the world. In addition to the new Xbox X Series and PS5, the lucky winner will also walk away with five-year subscriptions to PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a TITAN gaming chair, a Corsair optical gaming keyboard, a massive 65 inch Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV and, lastly, a Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset.

It’s quite literally the ultimate gaming package. And what do you have to do to win? Just make a donation to the Playing For Change Foundation, a non-profit that promotes positivity around the world through music education. Donate as little as $10 and you’ll automatically receive 100 entries. If you want to increase your chances of winning, then donate $15 and receive 150 entries. A $25 donation will net you 250 entries. Or get 500 entries by donating just $50.

The more you give, the better your chances are of winning. And, even if you don’t win, you’ll still feel super-duper that you made a difference somewhere in the world. But don’t wait too long to take advantage of this offer. The Ultimate Gaming Giveaway is only going to be open for a short while.

 
