eBay Headphones and Earbuds Holiday Gift Guide

2020 eBay Holiday Gift Guide: Headphones and Earbuds

Do you have music lovers on your gift list this holiday season? This list of eBay headphone and earbud deals is sure to deliver the sound your audiophiles crave - at prices that make your wallet happy.

JBL FREE True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

JBL is one of the foremost manufacturers of audio equipment, producing premium sound tech for both the professional and home-based consumer markets.

The JBL FREE True Wireless In-Ear Headphones come in sleek black or a crisp white, along with a matching smart charging case. Customers enjoy these headphones' 24 hours of combined playback (4 hours on a full charge and 20 hours from the charging case), integrated microphone for calls, ergonomic fit, and ability to withstand sun and rain.

Sounds like music to your ears? Snag these in-ear headphones today for 37% off on eBay.

Skullcandy Indy Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Skullcandy is an audio equipment label that prides itself on a zest for individuality, youthfulness, and music (of course).

Skullcandy's Indy Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones are one of their most popular offerings. This product comes in five delightful colors - Black, Mint, Pink, Purple, Deep Red, Indigo, and Olive - and stands up to sweat, water, and dust.

Get these stylish Bluetooth-enabled headphones for 75% off when you purchase them on eBay.

Skullcandy Headphones Under $20

eBay has a solid selection of Skullcandy headphones under $20. Choose from popular yet top-notch models such as Ink'd 2.0 and Jib.

Bose SoundSport Headphones

Bose is another recognized powerhouse in the audio consumables market.

The wireless, Bluetooth-capable Bose SoundSport Headphones are made for active lifestyles. Aside from being sweat- and weather-resistant, they play tunes for up to 6 hours on a full charge, making them perfect for even the most intense workouts.

Save 60% on your purchase of these high-performing, gym-ready earbuds.

Save 50% on Bose Wireless Headphones

This holiday season, eBay has a number of Bose Wireless Headphones on sale for 50% off. Among the models available at this discounted price are SoundSport and True, both of which feature Bose's signature Bluetooth capability and noise-canceling technology.

Jabra Elite 75t Wireless Earbuds

With over 150 years of experience in the audio consumables market, Jabra is another noteworthy label known for expert product engineering and superior sound delivery.

The Jabra Elite 75t model is one of the most dynamic wireless earbud sets available. Its innovative 4-microphone design, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and HearThrough technology make it well-suited for toggling between calls and listening to music. Even more, its 24-hour playback capacity and pocket-sized charging case ensure that your giftee always remains connected.

Choose from Mint, Copper Black, Navy, Sienna, Gold Beige, and Titanium Black - and save 50% today on these truly elite earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro

While Apple's flagship AirPods model is no doubt one of the best on the market today, the AirPods Pro model offers some added benefits that make it worthwhile for those wanting to make the investment. AirPods Pro wireless earbuds feature Dolby-backed noise cancellation, sweat- and water-resistant technology, custom-fitting ear tips, and a more ergonomic design relative to the base model.

Get the upgraded model of this crowd favorite - at an attractive 27% savings.

Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case

Apple is known for creating ultra-modern yet flawlessly-engineered tech products and their AirPods earbuds are no exception.

Does your Apple AirPods aficionado need a new charging case to keep the music going? Snag the AirPods Wireless Charging Case today for under $30.

