Master Cyperpunk 2077 with the Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard for $85

If your current gaming keyboard has you going "oof" every time you kit a key, it's time to upgrade. And with Cyberpunk 2077 finally launching this week, we've got what you need: Right now, Amazon is selling the Razer BlackWidow Elite RGB mechanical keyboard for $85, half-off its $170 MSRP and way below the $130 this keyboard typically sells.  Needless to say, it's the best price we've ever seen for this keyboard. 

We reviewed the BlackWidow Elite way back in April 2019 giving it four out of five stars. We really liked it for its general performance, excellent backlighting, the addition of media controls, and a nice plush wrist rest.

As for the actual keys, this version is rocking Razer's Yellow switches, which are built for speed and ideal for "games requiring high-speed key presses," according to the company. The keyboard also has fully programmable macros, audio pass-through, and Razer's Chroma RGB. The latter is a nice feature that you can really take to the hilt syncing with other Razer gear as well as Philips Hue smart lights for that complete gaming experience.

In short, this is a great keyboard at the usual price, but for $85 it's a downright steal. But if it's not exactly what you're looking for, check out our other recommendations in our roundup of the best PC gaming keyboards.

[Today's deal: Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard for $85 at Amazon]

