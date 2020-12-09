Blast those holiday tunes with deep savings on Anker wireless earbuds

Pump up your personal volume while you rock around the Christmas tree with all-time-low pricing on Anker wireless earbuds at Amazon. There's something for every price range in today's sale, but the deals only last for one day, so be sure to check out the rest of the saleRemove non-product link before it's gone.

Our first selection is the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds for $100Remove non-product link, the best price for these earbuds since the pandemic hit and well below the usual $150. We reviewed the Liberty 2 Pro in November 2019 giving them four out of five stars. These earbuds come with a charging case, and promise eight hours of playtime on a full charge with the case providing another four full recharges.

Next, we have the more-affordable Soundcore Liberty 2 for $60Remove non-product link down from $100. This is the all-time low and a solid price for earbuds with 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. The biggest difference between these and the pro model above is the sound quality and the addition of a wireless charging case that promises another three recharges of eight hours for a total of 32 hours of playing time. They also have customizable EQ settings, and 4 mics with uplink noise cancellation.

Finally, for bargain hunters, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds are $25Remove non-product link down from $40 and the best price we've ever seen. These earbuds feature IPX7 water resistance, noise isolation, and they also come with a carrying case.