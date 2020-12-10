This popular 1080P webcam is less than $30

Whether for work, school, or social life, most people have spent more time on video conferencing this year than ever before, and that will probably continue through a lot of the new year. If your camera quality could use a boost, now’s the time to grab a new webcam, and today on Amazon you can get a NexiGo 1080p webcam for $29.59Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $40.

This webcam provides a solid picture, with 1080p full HD camera quality. A built-in microphone with noise-cancelling capabilities allows for even better video conferencing and live streaming, while a built-in privacy cover helps protect the lens and give you peace of mind when the camera is not in use. In addition, its plug-and-play setup connects easily with USB 2.0, without a lot of hassle to get up and running.

This webcam is a hit on Amazon, averaging 4.3 stars out of 5 across more than 4,200 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: NexiGo 1080p webcam for $29.59] Remove non-product link