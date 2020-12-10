Deal

This popular 1080P webcam is less than $30

Boost your Zoom game with the NexiGo 1080P web camera, on sale for $29.59 on Amazon. That's 26 percent off list price.

Whether for work, school, or social life, most people have spent more time on video conferencing this year than ever before, and that will probably continue through a lot of the new year. If your camera quality could use a boost, now’s the time to grab a new webcam, and today on Amazon you can get a NexiGo 1080p webcam for $29.59, down from a list price of $40.

This webcam provides a solid picture, with 1080p full HD camera quality. A built-in microphone with noise-cancelling capabilities allows for even better video conferencing and live streaming, while a built-in privacy cover helps protect the lens and give you peace of mind when the camera is not in use. In addition, its plug-and-play setup connects easily with USB 2.0, without a lot of hassle to get up and running.

This webcam is a hit on Amazon, averaging 4.3 stars out of 5 across more than 4,200 user reviews.

