How to save on Norton 360 antivirus - Deal Alert

Norton 360 antivirus - is it worth it?

Norton is one of the best known antivirus softwares available. It can be used both for personal and professional use on any device connected to the internet. With Norton 360 your offline presence is also secured once you sign up for Norton's antivirus software. Use Norton antivirus to securely store passwords to various accounts, backup your data in Norton's Cloud Storage, have access to credit monitoring, and much more.





What is Norton 360 and what does it offer

If you have been using Norton for a while, surely you are familiar with Norton Security, which is no longer available. It was replaced by Norton 360 and is now integrated with Norton LifeLock, offering more than just malware and virus protection. When you sign up for Norton 360, you get a whole package of features spanning from parent control to reimbursement in case of stolen funds.

Norton 360 offers a free 30-day trial of antivirus software. However, if for any reason you are not satisfied with its features or it doesn't meet your requirements, Norton provides a 60-day money-back guarantee which applies to all annual subscription plans.

The newest features that come with Norton 360 and LifeLock include:

Device security: All of your devices in use are protected by Norton's Password Manager and your data is securely stored in Cloud Backups. You don't have to worry about losing your password or important sensitive information. It's all stored for you and easily accessible any time.

Identity theft protection: Your identity is protected at all times, whether you are surfing online, thanks to the built-in identity theft protection. All of your information is safe with Norton - this applies to email accounts, online transfers, payments, and other different online activities.

Online privacy: Get access to Norton's Secure VPN whenever you are online. It is highly recommended when connected to public Wi-Fi hotspots. With Secure VPN, you can browse, shop, and surf the internet without worrying about your privacy.

How much does Norton antivirus cost?

There are different plans you can choose from. You can sign up for monthly or annual plans, however, annual subscriptions tend to pay off and save you more money than monthly plans.

Norton 360 with LifeLock Select can be used across five different devices and provides 100BG of Cloud Storage. It does not, however, offer a few features that come with the other Norton plans, including the new Identity Lock, Court Records Scanning, Home Title Monitoring, Fictitious Identity Monitoring, or Bank & Credit Card Analysis. It costs $8.49 per month or $84.99 per year. Currently, you can save $65 when signing up for one year.

Norton 360 with LifeLock Advantage is the mid-priced plan, offering device security to up to 10 devices at the same time. You get 250GB of Cloud Storage, an expansive Million Dollar Protection Package, and Data Breach Notifications. It costs $17.49 per month or $174.99 per year. For a limited time, you can save $75 on your annual subscription.

Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus comes with a full list of features and benefits. It supports an unlimited number of devices and provides 500GB of Cloud Storage, Stolen Wallet Protection, and up to $1M in Stolen Funds Reimbursement. Receive real-time alerts for possible identity theft and block malware on all of your devices simultaneously. It costs $24.99 per month or $238.99 per year. During Norton's Cyber Week, you can save $110.11 off annual subscriptions.

Can you save on Norton's security software?

You can find Norton's plans for less with ongoing discounts throughout the year. For instance, you can get Norton 360 with LifeLock Select for $50 less with a Norton coupon code. This time of the year, expect to find Cyber Week offers on Norton 360 Deluxe or Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus. You will also find all available offers and discounts directly on Norton's website.

Undoubtedly, Norton is among the most effective antivirus softwares with uncompromising features and it’s worth signing up for. Save with PCWorld’s coupons on new and renewed subscriptions of Norton 360. Conduct private and business-related activities online wherever you are and rest assured that Norton has your back.