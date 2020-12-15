Deal

Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets are on sale and arrive by Christmas

Amazon is selling the Fire 7 Kids Edition for $70 and the Fire 8 Kids Edition for $100.

You need a gift for the holidays, but you also need some peace and quiet while you do the dishes. How about a tablet? Amazon is offering the Fire 7 Kids Edition and Fire 8 Kids Edition tablets on sale for $70 and $100, respectively, a savings of $30 to $40.

These are fantastic devices for children. They both come with a two-year worry-free guarantee that says if it breaks, Amazon will replace it for free. The “kid-proof case” these tablets come in lets Amazon extend that courtesy.

The Fire tablets also come with one year free of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), which is a subscription service with free access to more than 20,000 child-friendly apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and more. The subscription then automatically renews at $3 per month after the first year. It’s very worthwhile, especially for younger kids.

As for the tablets themselves, the 7-inch tablet features 1024-by-600 resolution, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage, a microSD card for up to another 512GB, a mono speaker, and up to 7 hours of battery life. The 8-inch, meanwhile, has 1280-by-800 resolution, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot for a further terabyte, dual speakers, and battery life up to 12 hours.

[Today’s deal: Fire 7and Fire 8 Kids Editions on sale at Amazon.]

