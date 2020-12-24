Feature

SilverStone's Redline RL08 flips the script for cases with optical drive bays

This case features an uncommon inverted layout for the motherboard.

Senior Editor, PCWorld |

Hardware & Accessories
SilverStone Redline RL08 tour and teardown   (19:57)
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
lianli011dmini
Lian Li 011D Mini build configurations Lian Li 011D Mini build... (12:46)
pub20 049 silverstoneld03 af v2
SilverStone Lucid LD03-AF teardown SilverStone Lucid LD03-AF teardown (27:17)
NZXT H1
NZXT H1 teardown NZXT H1 teardown (15:13)
Cooler Master Masterbox MB311L
We teardown Cooler Master's MB311L, a micro-ATX case with ARGB We teardown Cooler Master's... (13:51)
Be Quiet! Pure Base 500
Be Quiet! Pure Base 500 teardown Be Quiet! Pure Base 500 teardown (12:55)
We take a tour of the Silverstone Redline RL08, a rare mid-range PC case with a 5.25" drive bay—and an uncommon inverted tower design.

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

These days, optical drive bays in cases have all but gone the way of the dinosaurs. Whenever you do find one, it’s usually in an ultra-budget model—hunting for a more premium case that supports a Blu-Ray or even DVD drive can be rough going.

So our late discovery of the SilverStone Redline RL08 was a delight, as it doesn’t make you choose between your media collection and having an attractive PC case that’s easy to build in. As you’ll see in the video above, this unique inverted micro-ATX case sports a 5.25-inch external drive bay, while still offering a modern look, better materials (no cheap plastic here!), and support for radiators, plenty of fans, and removable elements. It’s roomy too, with a volume of 36 liters.

This case’s only real drawback is the potential conflict between a thick graphics card and longer optical drives—due to the flipped layout of the chassis, the bottom PCIe slots of the motherboard sit at the top of the case—but overall, the RL08 ticks most boxes for anyone looking to juggle aesthetics and more old-school components.

You can grab the SilverStone Redline RL08 through Amazon in two colors, black/red or white/black. Currently, the white/black is available at its MSRP of $120, while the black/red (sold by a third-party) costs a slightly inflated $128.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Alaina Yee covers desktop PCs, computer components, mini-PCs, and more for PCWorld. Her favorite article to write is an annual piece combining her two loves: bargain hunting and PC building. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes