Fix your Wi-Fi! Save $75 on Amazon's Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack

Mesh Wi-Fi systems can erase a lot of headaches by delivering whole-home coverage, but they can get pretty expensive—especially if you have a large home. Today on Amazon, though, you can get a three-pack of Amazon’s Eero mesh Wi-Fi system for $174Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $249. It hasn’t been this cheap since January.

This three-pack promises coverage for a home up to 5,000 square feet, so even if you have a larger house, you should be able to get solid coverage throughout. You can easily connect it to the rest of your smart home devices with Alexa, allowing for voice control, and you can adjust access for devices and individuals on the network (a handy feature for parents looking to limit screen time).

While we haven’t reviewed this 3rd edition system yer, we thought the second-gen version was a solid option, if a little slow. If this one has improved that, it’ll be a pretty strong pick, especially at this discounted price.

[Today’s deal: three-pack of Amazon’s Eero mesh Wi-Fi system for $174Remove non-product link. ]