Popular models of Corsair's K70 MK.2 RGB keyboard are way cheap today

The holiday shopping season is winding down, but there are still solid deals to be found that will arrive in time for Christmas. In fact, we've got a twofer today on variations of the same great keyboard for the gamer in your life: Best Buy is selling a K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Rapidfire for $90Remove non-product link, good for $60 off the MSRP, and Amazon has a non-low profile K70 RGB MK.2 for $110Remove non-product link, just $5 off the all-time low.

We reviewed the K70 MK.2 low profile back in December 2018 giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice award. We were impressed with the typing experience using the Cherry MX Speed switches, and also the flatter laptop-style of keyboard allowed for faster typing. This is an excellent keyboard for anyone who wants that laptop feel on the desktop without downgrading to squishy optical dome switches.

The RGB MK.2 at Amazon is not low-profile, but it does have the uber-popular Cherry MX Blue switches, which have a satisfying click sound and a very nice tactile typing feel. Each keyboard also has profile storage, per-key backlighting, USB passthrough, and a wrist rest. Whichever you choose, your new keyboards are a delight to use and right now they are available at solid prices.