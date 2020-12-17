How to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list at rock bottom prices

Missed out on some of our Black Friday deals? Relax. You can still find great gifts like golf simulators, percussion massagers, wireless chargers, and a whole lot more at prices that are so low they’ll make you think Black Friday is still here.

PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector

This might be the smallest digital video projector ever created. Despite its tiny footprint, however, the PIQO still offers enough power to display a crisp 1080p HD image on a screen that measures up to 240 inches. It features a built-in battery that offers up to five hours of video projection, it has a built-in speaker, and you can connect it directly to streaming services.

Get the PIQO 1080p Mini Projector for only $279.99 (reg $799).

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

PhiGolf digitally replicates the game of golf to near perfection. It’s an Android and iOS compatible app that provides photo realistic simulations of world famous golf courses and lets you play them just like you could in real life. If you can’t get enough of the sport, then you really owe it to yourself to check it out.

Pick up the PhiGolf for only $190 (reg $249) by entering the code GOLF10.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

The DUEX Pro is a 1080p screen that completely transforms any laptop computer into a dual monitor system. Simply attach it to the back of your laptop, plug it in via USB, and extend the screen to the side. Since it works right out of the box, there’s no additional setup required.

Use code SAVEDUEXPRO and get the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro for $180 (reg $249).

Actigun 2.0: Percussion Massager

No one should have to deal with sore muscles over the holidays. Or at any other time for that matter, which is why the Actigun 2.0 is such a great gift idea. This massage gun provides 1800 to 4200 percussions per minute to loosen muscles and relieve tension. Plus it comes with four massage heads, it can run for 240 minutes on a single charge, and it runs super quiet too.

Get the Actigun 2.0 today and pay just $127.95 (reg $299.00).

2-in-1 Dimmable LED Selfie Ring Light

Selfie rings aren’t just for social media influencers. They’ve become practically a necessity for anyone who wants to look their best during video calls, conferences, professional chats, and more. And this one is a particularly good offering, especially for the price. It offers three different lighting options, it comes with a tripod, and it has a remote control so you can adjust it on the fly.

Get this dimmable LED Selfie Ring Light for just $59.99 (reg $119.00).

The Original 16 Color Moon Lamp™

This lamp is absolutely breathtaking and would make a great gift for any space aficionado on your list. The Original Moon Lamp was crafted using the latest high resolution images from NASA, so it’s accurate right down to the smallest of craters. And, since it’s wireless, it’ll work in any location.

Pick up The Original 16 Color Moon Lamp for just $48 (reg $55.00).

Jamstik® Guitar Trainer

The Jamstik is a digital guitar trainer that’s revolutionizing the way people learn to play. It features a tactile D-pad and spring loaded strings for a realistic feel, a companion app which offers a wide range of lessons, and it’s only 18 inches so you can take it practically anywhere.

Get the Jamstik for just $199 (reg $229).



QiStone+ Wireless Portable Charger

This 4,000mAh charging bank is the perfect accessory for your Qi-enabled smartphone. Just charge up your QiStone+ at home and take it with you on the road. Any time your phone needs a little extra juice, simply lay it on top of the QiStone+ and that’s all there is to it.

The QiStone+ Wireless Portable Charger is just $29.99 (reg $79.00).

Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

This modular charging system would make a perfect gift for any Apple user. The tiles can either be used together or apart, they let you fast charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once, and it even has a USB port so you can charge a fourth item.

Get the Magnetic Power Tiles Charging Station for only $39.99 (reg $99.00).

HD Digital Camera Binoculars

Shopping for someone who loves the great outdoors? Then these HD Digital Camera Binoculars would be an ideal gift, especially at this price. They offer a clear field of view at 12x magnification, they let you view objects from up to a kilometer away, and they’re small so they’re easy to pack away for hiking excursions and camping trips.

Save 35 percent on the HD Digital Camera Binoculars and get them for just $129.95 (reg $199).

