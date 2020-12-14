Anker's ultra-fast phone chargers have never been this cheap

Nobody has time to sit around waiting for their phone to slowly charge. This today-only blowout sale can get you up and running on the double. Anker via Amazon is having a one-day sale on its fast-charging accessoriesRemove non-product link. The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday and includes car chargers, multi-port hubs, and power banks.

We sifted through all the deals to identify our top picks from the sale.

The Anker Wireless PowerWave car charger is $30, down from $50. That’s $10 off the usual price and the all-time low. The package includes a wired car charger, an air vent mount, and a phone cradle that doubles as the wireless charger. This device is Qi certified, and the wired charger also includes a second port if you need to charge another device while on the go.

Next we have the Anker PowerCore II 20000 for $33, down from $50. It’s not quite the all-time low, but it’s close. The high-capacity 20,100mAh power bank carries enough juice to charge an iPhone 8 over 6.5 times before it needs to be plugged in, Anker says. It features two standard USB charging ports that can output up to 18 watts. The battery also has Anker’s PowerIQ 2.0 to intelligently charge devices as quickly as possible.

Finally, the Anker Quick Charge 3.0 charging hub is $21.89 instead of $30, the all-time low price. This charger features USB ports, including one with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology, while the other four have PowerIQ. The charger can push 51.5 watts of power and charge multiple devices at the same time.

If you want to speed up your phone charging, today is the day to do it.

[Today’s deal: Anker one-day fast charging accessories sale at Amazon.Remove non-product link]