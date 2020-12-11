This ultra-slim Gateway laptop is $399 after a huge $300 discount

If you need a laptop for yourself or someone on your gift list Walmart is the place to be today. The online retailer is selling a 14-inch Gateway ultra slim laptop with a Core i5 processor for $399Remove non-product link. That price is $300 off the MSRP, and a spectacular price for a laptop with these specs.

This Gateway ultra-slim features a 14-inch 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. The processor is the quad core, eight thread “Ice Lake” Core i5-1035G1 with a 1GHz base clock and a boost to 3.6GHz.

The laptop also includes a fingerprint scanner for biometric login with Windows Hello, as well as “Tuned by THX Audio.” For ports you get one HDMI out, one USB Type-C (no charging), and two USB 3.0 ports. It also has Bluetooth 5.1 and built-in stereo speakers, of course.

As for the ultra-thin claim, this laptop measures a mere 0.8-inch thick, and it weighs in around 3.5 pounds. That makes this laptop very portable with a good amount of power under the hood for carrying out everyday tasks. It doesn’t have a ton of onboard storage however—the one compromise at this ultra-affordable sale price—so you might need to offload some files to the cloud, consider upgrading your SSD, or invest in an external drive for extra help. If you live in your browser and Office, however, the 256GB of storage should be enough for a long while.

[Today’s deal: 14-inch Gateway ultra slim notebook for $400 at Walmart.Remove non-product link]