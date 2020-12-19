Gift a new app or software to your loved one this season and save big

There’s a lot to like about digital gifts. They don’t need to be shipped anywhere, they’re better for the environment, and they’re just as thoughtful as physical ones. And now is the perfect time to get them as you’ll save upwards of 97 percent off the regular price of these subscription packages, which is something we’re sure that anyone can appreciate.



StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access

Regardless of your technical aspirations, StackSkills Unlimited can help prepare you for success. They offer students lifetime access to over 1000 individual courses that’ll teach them employable skills in coding, mobile app development, blockchain theory, and more.

Get a lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited for just $59 (reg $299.99).

XSplit VCam: Lifetime Subscription (Windows)

XSplit VCam provides an easy way to replace, remove, or blur a person’s background over video communication apps without the need for specialized equipment. You just install it on a compatible Windows-based PC and that’s it. It works with a wide range of apps including Zoom, Skype for Desktop, Discord, and more.

Pick up a lifetime subscription to XSplit VCam today for just $19.99 (reg $49).

Mashvisor: Lifetime Subscription

Mashvisor takes the guesswork out of investment property research. A task that would previously have taken several months to complete can, with this service, be accomplished in just 15 minutes. Simply enter a city of your choice and Mashvisor will provide an overview of all properties available in that area, complete with metrics that’ll help you evaluate the market.

Get a lifetime subscription to Mashvisor for only $39.99 (reg $1499).



The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone

This package may be the steal of the year. It offers discounts totalling $545 on lifetime subscriptions to popular products from Rosetta Stone, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, and the 12min Premium Micro Book Library. It’s literally all anyone needs to keep themselves engaged over the next several months, and it’ll cost way less than purchasing each item separately.

Buy The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle for just $179 (reg $744).

WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker: Lifetime Subscription

Writing is hard — But it becomes far easier when you have WhiteSmoke at your disposal. This app, compatible with all modern browsers, takes poorly crafted, error-filled disasters and helps you to transform them into Pulitzer Prize-worthy masterpieces. Just purchase, install, and start crafting essays, reports, blogs, and more in a way that perfectly conveys your message.

A lifetime subscription to the WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker is only $39.99 (reg $600).

Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Degoo Premium renders file management a breeze. It’s an AI powered cloud backup service that takes all your documents, photos, videos, and more, and puts them all in one convenient place for easy retrieval. You’ll get 15TB of 256-bit AES encrypted space with your subscription, you can set up automated backups, and you can easily share files with colleagues and friends.

Get a lifetime subscription to Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan for only $149.99 (reg $4,320).

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

Language learning has been revolutionized by Babbel. It’s an app, compatible with iOS and Android smartphones as well as Mac and Windows computers, that breaks the learning process down into shorter, manageable lessons. They’re so short, in fact, you can fit them around your other commitments, so you can learn at a time that’s absolutely optimal for you.

Save 50 percent on a lifetime subscription to Babbel, just $199 (reg $399).

The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro & Luminar 4

Here’s your chance to get twelve award winning Apple productivity apps for one ultra low price. The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle includes popular apps like Parallels Pro, Luminar 4, Goose VPN, BusyCal 3, and more. And since you are getting all of them together in one fell swoop, you’ll save 94 percent off the cost of purchasing each one on their own.

Pick up this bundle today for just $69.99 (reg $1,266).

Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App (Lifetime Subscription)

Jillian Michaels is perhaps the number one fitness guru out there today. This app, which is discounted by 66 percent, gives access to over 800 of her own work out exercises ranging from beginner level to advanced, HIIT targeted routines, and you can tailor the training materials to meet your individual abilities and tastes.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Jillian Michaels Fitness App for just $149.99 (reg $449).

