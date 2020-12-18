Everyone wants these stocking stuffers and, best of all, most are under $25

Great news ― There’s still time to find the perfect holiday gift before the big day arrives. And you don’t need to spend a small fortune to get something really awesome, either. That’s because we’re offering big savings of up to 73 percent off the MSRP on things that practically everyone can use like charging cables, multi-tools, flashlights, and more.



Triton 3-in-1 Cable

This is probably the only charging cable you’ll ever need, particularly if you use Apple devices. The Triton 3-in-1 features USB-C, Lightning, and Micro-USB connections so it’ll work with practically everything. It also boasts a durable, tangle-free design and it’s capable of charging devices up to 50 percent faster than other cables, so there’s a lot to like about it.

Get the one meter long Triton 3-in-1 Cable for just $9.99 (reg $29.00).



Geekey Multi-Tool

The Geekey is an engineering marvel. About the same size of a standard house key, it includes commonly used tools like a multi-fit screwdriver, closed wrenches, a bike spoke wrench, wire stripper, bit driver, and more. Just slap it on your key ring or hang it from a lanyard so it’s always there and ready for action.

Get the Geekey Multi-Tool for just $22.99 (reg $55.00).



nOcean Wearable Reusable Silicone Straw

No one uses plastic straws anymore. And paper straws make everything taste like cardboard. So what are we supposed to use now? Why, the nOcean, of course. The nOcean is a reusable straw made of medical grade silicone, so it’s safe to use for drinking. You just wrap it around your wrist and it’ll be available whenever you need it.

The nOcean is available in three colors and costs just $15.99 (reg $20.00).

nOcean Wearable Reuseable Silicone Straw - $15.99



The Kitchen Cube: All-in-1 Measuring Device

This space saving device replaces all your existing measuring cups and spoons. The Kitchen Cube offers different measuring compartments on all sides, so you can portion out ingredients to exacting precision. And, since it’s so compact, it’ll help you reduce your existing kitchen clutter.

Get the Kitchen Cube today for only $16.99 (reg $19.00).

The Kitchen Cube: All-in-1 Measuring Device - $16.99



Apple Watch Wireless Charger Key Chain

Got an Apple Watch owner on your list and aren’t sure what to get them? Then allow us to direct your attention to this super small wireless charger key chain. It easily fits on your keys, jacket, bag, or anything else and provides an easy way to charge an Apple Watch on the go.

Save 59 percent and get the Apple Watch wireless charger key chain for just $19.99 (reg $49).

Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain - $19.99



BAKBLADE 2.0 Plus DIY Back Hair Removal and Body Shaver

Tired of being mistaken for Bigfoot anytime you take your shirt off? Then, guys, ditch the shag with the BAKBLADE 2.0. This DIY device features an extra long handle so you can shave your back all on your own and avoid the embarrassment of asking for help, and the head is plenty wide enough to let you get the job done in no time.

Score savings of 60 percent and get the BAKBLADE 2.0 for just $15.99 (reg $39.00).

BAKBLADE 2.0 Plus DIY Back Hair Removal & Body Shaver - $15.99



Aurora Borealis Three Piece Set with Swarovski Crystals and Luxe Box

This 3-piece set includes an 18k white gold plate necklace, a bracelet, and a set of earrings all featuring Swarovski crystals. Each item in the set is hypoallergenic so they can be worn by virtually anyone, and they’re guaranteed to retain their color and shine.

Get the Aurora Borealis 3-Piece Set for just $39.99 (reg $149).

Aurora Borealis 3-Piece Set with Swarovski Crystals + Luxe Box - $39.99



Bright Basics Hands-Free LED Flexible Neck Light

Every emergency kit needs this flashlight. The Bright Basics LED Light features a flexible design that lets you wrap it around your shoulders, so you can use your hands for other things. The LED bulb produces a cool bright light, it offers three lighting modes, and it’s collapsible for easy storage.

Save 60 percent and get the Bright Basics Hands-Free LED Flexible Neck Light for just $19.99 (reg $49).

Bright Basics Hands-Free LED Flexible Neck Light - $19.99



