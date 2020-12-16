Anker's 24-hour sale includes a superb Qi charger at its cheapest yet

With so much of life revolving around phones nowadays, it’s an immense headache if yours dies before you’re able to get back home to charge it. These deals can help. Today only, you can get up to 40 percent off Anker charging gearRemove non-product link on Amazon, including power banks, surge protectors, car chargers, wireless chargers, and more. The sale ends just before midnight on Wednesday evening Pacific time.

We sifted through all the deals to identify our top picks from the sale.

First up we have the Anker Wireless PowerWave 7.5 charger for $19.79, the all-time low and well down from its usual $33. We reviewed this charger two years ago, giving it 4.5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award. We liked this charger for its speed and sturdy design. The PowerWave 7.5 is a Qi-certified charging stand that accepts phones in portrait or landscape mode,. It can charge through plastic cases up to 5 millimeters (0.19 inch). The only downside is you’ll have to supply the charging stand’s wall charger yourself.

If you need to stay topped up while in the car then Anker’s 30W dual-USB car charger for $12.59 will do the trick. This is only $5 off the usual cost, but it’s the all-time low price. This charger has two PowerIQ 2.0 ports that intelligently delivers as much charge as the device can take for faster charging times.

Finally, we like the Anker USB C 20,000 mAh charger for $37, down from $50 and another all-time low. This power bank offers both a standard USB port and a USB-C port. It has enough juice to charge an iPhone XS 5.5 times, and an iPad Mini 5 can get topped up 2.5 times. It’s an excellent little battery to have at the ready when you’re on the go.

