Get $200 worth of IoT skills training right now for just $30

The internet of things, or IoT, is the term that’s used to describe technology that connects via the web. And familiarity with it is going to be vital in the future, which is what makes The IoT E-Degree Certification Bundle so relevant, especially as it’s discounted by 85 percent.

This popular bundle is economically priced and includes 40 hours of skills training through seven courses. Students will get an introduction to microcomputing systems like the Raspberry Pi, prototyping with Arduino, device architecture, network security, programming, and much more. If you want to work with technology, then you pretty much need to possess these skills, and there’s never been a better time to start learning.

If you were to enroll in IoT classes elsewhere, you can expect to pay hundreds of dollars. Purchase those same courses through this bundle, however, and you’ll save most of that expense and get them for just a paltry $29.99.

 
