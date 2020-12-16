Need a gift quick? Think software! Save big in the PCWorld Software Store

In the realms of understatement, “2020 has been a hard year” rules supreme. No one needs a recap as to why, but as many of us continue to be subject to restrictions preventing us from getting out to the shops, coupled with well-publicised delays and disruption to mail services, getting Christmas sorted for our loved ones has been particularly challenging this year.

And that’s where we come in: if you’re stuck within a "stay at home" area, worried about missing the last post or looking for a last-minute gift, the PCWorld Software Store has you covered. You can order directly from our digital store and have the gift sent either to yourself or directly to your friend or family member – it’ll arrive within minutes, even on Christmas Day!

Worried about a family or friend’s security? Treat them to a two-year subscription to Bitdefender Family Pack 2021 for just $29.99, a massive saving of 85% from the MSRP of $199.99. Although this installs as Total Security 2021, the "Family Pack" is a flexible 15-device license for all your family and friends, protecting all their Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

Alternatively, pick up a three-device, one-year subscription to Norton 360 Deluxe for the frankly insane sum of just $19.99 (a saving of 73% on its MSRP of $74.99). Not only will your recipient receive comprehensive protection against all manner of security threats for up to three desktop and mobile devices, but they’ll also unlock access to a secure VPN, 50GB cloud backup, password manager and comprehensive parental controls.

Want to help someone improve performance on their PC, Mac and/or Android device? Pick up a copy of a three-device, one-year AVG TuneUp 2021 license for just $10 (normal MSRP $39.99), which fixes problems and optimises system performance.

Worried about a friend or family member’s security and privacy on the internet? The solution lies with a VPN, which encrypts all Wi-Fi and internet connections. Why spend huge sums on an expensive subscription, when a five-device, one-year licence of AVG Secure VPN 2021 will cost you just $19.99 (a 89% saving on its MSRP of $179.99)?

You’ll find dozens more great deals on the website, such as a single-PC retail copy of Windows 10 Professional for just $89.99 until December 31, which you can use to build a new PC or upgrade your old operating system. Just use the Quick Links to browse by category to find the perfect gift!

Remember you can still order up unto and including Christmas Day. So if you can’t get out or can’t visit your loved ones, jump on the store and gift them software they will cherish.