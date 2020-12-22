What is Keeper Security? -- Deal Alert

Online security is becoming increasingly important in a world where more of our private information is being stored online. It’s no longer safe to use simple passwords that can be reused for convenience on different websites. Keep in mind the hackers can steal more than your passwords as they can also obtain your personal information and credit card numbers that can be used for identity theft.

One of the ways you can prevent this from happening is by having a reliable password manager like Keeper Security installed on your electronic devices.

What is Keeper Security?

Keeper Security is a password manager that looks after your online credentials and adds a much-needed extra layer of protection from hackers and data thieves. It stores critical information such as login passwords, credit card data, and important memos. It works by keeping a master password that conceals everything important within a secured system.

Keeper Security password manager has a range of excellent benefits and features that put it above and beyond other similar pieces of software. It offers encrypted messaging, dark web monitoring, password auditing, and other features that intend to protect your privacy. Its encryption methods (256-bit AES) are extremely robust. It also has multi-factor authentication options, such as Touch ID and Face ID.

How Much is Keeper Security?

Keeper Security offers personal and business password managers. The most popular personal password managers are Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family.

Keeper Unlimited comes in at $2.91 a month, which is billed at $34.99 annually. This package includes unlimited password storage for use and access across unlimited devices.

Keeper Family costs $6.24 a month, billed annually at $74.99. It provides 5 private vaults with the ability to store unlimited passwords.



With all these excellent benefits and features at such a low cost, you simply can’t afford not to secure your data now. You can always download Keeper Security and sign up for the 30-day free trial before making the final decision. Don’t wait any longer as there is a limited time offer on a Keeper Security promo code that can save up to 50% on Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family plan.