HyperX's superb Cloud Flight headset is $99 and arrives by Christmas

If you need an excellent wireless gaming headset the Internet is your friend today. Amazon is selling the HyperX Cloud Flight for $100. That's $30 off the usual cost and within sniffing distance of the best price we've seen all year.

We reviewed the Cloud Flight in May 2018, giving it four out of five stars. "Excellent battery life, a durable design, and great noise isolation bolster a solid-sounding headset into a top-tier pick," we said in our review. The biggest drawback we had at the time was its $160 price point, which definitely isn't an issue today.

The HyperX Cloud Flight features a detachable noise canceling microphone whose volume can only be adjusted in wireless mode—it can't be tweaked if you're using a 3.5mm audio connection. The headset slider is made of steel, with ear cups that rotate up to 90 degrees. There are on-device volume and mic muting controls, and it has glowing red LEDs. Battery life is up to 30 hours,

As for the audio, we thought it didn't quite live up to HyperX's Cloud Alpha headset. Nevertheless, we found it had very balanced sound, but we found the absence of adjustable microphone settings a bit lacking.

For $100, this is an excellent headset to accompany you on your gaming journey. If Amazon sells out the Cloud Flight is on sale at $100 all over the place, including the Microsoft Store and Best Buy.

[Today's deal: HyperX Cloud Flight for $100 on Amazon.]